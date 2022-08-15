Despite currently being unprofitable, Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) has delivered a 293% return to shareholders over 3 years

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 31% in the last quarter. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. In fact, the share price is up a full 293% compared to three years ago. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

In light of the stock dropping 28% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

Given that Innodata didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Innodata saw its revenue grow at 11% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. Broadly speaking, this solid progress may well be reflected by the healthy share price gain of 58% per year over three years. The business has made good progress on the top line, but the market is extrapolating the growth. Some investors like to buy in just after a company becomes profitable, since that can be a powerful inflexion point.

We regret to report that Innodata shareholders are down 38% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 26%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Innodata , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

