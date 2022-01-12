Despite currently being unprofitable, Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) has delivered a 162% return to shareholders over 1 year

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) share price down 15% in the last month. Despite this, the stock is a strong performer over the last year, no doubt about that. Indeed, the share price is up an impressive 162% in that time. So we think most shareholders won't be too upset about the recent fall. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

While this past week has detracted from the company's one-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Grid Dynamics Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Grid Dynamics Holdings' revenue grew by 55%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 162% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:GDYN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2022

A Different Perspective

Grid Dynamics Holdings shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 162% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 9.9%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Grid Dynamics Holdings that you should be aware of.

