Despite currently being unprofitable, Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) has delivered a 989% return to shareholders over 5 years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 27% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. To be precise, the stock price is 989% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

While this past week has detracted from the company's five-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

Given that Atlassian didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Atlassian can boast revenue growth at a rate of 29% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 61%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Atlassian, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:TEAM Earnings and Revenue Growth January 14th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. If you are thinking of buying or selling Atlassian stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Atlassian has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 61% per year, is even more impressive. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Atlassian (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But note: Atlassian may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

