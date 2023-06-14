Despite Current Pause, Powell Cautions That Rates May Rise Again Later This Year

The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its federal funds rate unchanged marked a turning point after having hiked rates 10 consecutive times over more than a year to fight ballooning inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated the Fed could restart its rate hikes at future meetings but paused this time partly because of concerns about lenders tightening credit for consumers and businesses.

“In light of how far we’ve come in tightening policy, the uncertain lags with which monetary policy affects the economy and potential headwinds from credit tightening, today we decided to leave our policy interest rate unchanged and to continue to reduce our securities holdings,” Powell said in a news briefing following the Wednesday, June 14, rate announcement.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to keep its federal funds rate target range at 5% to 5.25% as inflation has shown signs of cooling in recent months.

“Holding the target range steady at this meeting allows the Committee to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy,” said the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in a statement following the decision.

“Looking ahead, nearly all committee participants view it as likely that some further rate increases will be appropriate this year,” Powell said.

Fed Steadies Rates as Inflation Appears to Be Cooling

The FOMC’s 10 consecutive rate increases represent one of the most aggressive rate hiking campaigns in U.S. history, in an attempt to get inflation down to a 2% overall target. And it appears to be working.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% for the month of May, the lowest reading since 2021, according to the Labor Department’s data release on June 13. The recent peak of 6.6%, for the 12 months ending in September 2022, was a 40-year high in core CPI.

“In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2 percent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” said the FOMC in its statement.

