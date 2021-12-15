Despite Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.'s recent decline, insiders have made a around US$47k profit after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the last 12 months may probably not pay attention to the stock's recent 7.3% drop. Reason being, despite the recent loss, insiders original purchase value of US$250k is now worth US$297k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Amicus Therapeutics

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Lynn Bleil bought US$250k worth of shares at a price of US$8.74 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$10.39. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:FOLD Insider Trading Volume December 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Amicus Therapeutics insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 0.9% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Amicus Therapeutics Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Amicus Therapeutics shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Amicus Therapeutics and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Amicus Therapeutics and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

