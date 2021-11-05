Despite All-Time Highs, This Stock is Still Value

I have been looking for a while for something to buy that can benefit from the continuing move towards what has become known as the "internet of things," the growing trend towards making everything connected and "smart." I have, however, hit a snag. The stocks that fit the bill mainly fall into one of two camps: young upstarts that are struggling to get a foothold, and established companies who dominate the market, but whose stock price already reflects that. That doesn’t suit my preferred style.

When it comes to stock picking, I tend to favor the underdog. I look for stocks that are a beaten down, either because of a temporary problem that looks about to end or because they have been dragged down with an underperforming market sector, or because conventional wisdom is negative, even though actual results are positive. I do that, not because I feel the need to be different or to show how much smarter I am than the next person, but simply because picking stocks, and trading in general, is about identifying situations where there is more upside than downside.

That makes stocks that have shown significant recent gains less attractive. At some point, you know that there will be a pullback, simply because nothing moves in a straight line for long. There is a chance that will come shortly after you buy and leave you struggling from the get-go, and there is the problem of where to set a stop-loss in that situation. Pullbacks happen all the time, but when does a pullback become a reversal?

Sometimes, though, the long-term prospects for a stock are so good that none of that matters. That is how I feel right now about Rockwell Automation (ROK).

As you can see, ROK is anything but beaten down. It has gained around fifty percent since the 52-week low a year or so ago and shot up after earnings earlier this week. Nor does there look to be much value when it comes to P/Es. Forward and trailing multiples of 29 and 33 are not excessive, but they seem to be about right for a mature company and make the stock fully valued, until you consider the nature of the industry and Rockwell’s performance over the last couple of years.

The internet of things revolution is just getting underway, and the potential is still huge. Rockwell has managed to get more than their share of that so far, and not even the much-talked about chip shortage has slowed it down. Tuesday’s earnings report was the seventh successive beat of estimates by the company and, given that they seem to have decent control of their supply chain, there is likely more of the same to come.

If that is correct, then current valuation and performance are almost irrelevant. Given the history of underestimation by Wall Street analysts, the forward P/E means nothing. And with such strong long-term prospects, short-term fluctuations should be no reason to panic, making this a rare occasion when I will not even set a stop.

In some ways, ROK reminds me of TSLA a year or so ago. They may not be as young and dynamic, but they have emerged as a clear leader in a field that is destined to grow and have focused on securing their supply chain at the right time. Wall Street doesn’t seem to have caught up with that yet, and are still factoring in some potential problems that Rockwell has shown they can overcome, just as analysts said Tesla couldn’t make money or would be crushed by competition once the big boys got into the game. So, while ROK may look anything but undervalued as it hovers around all-time highs and there is plenty of negative commentary, the actual performance and results indicate that it is cheap, even up here.

