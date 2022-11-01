Despite A Rise In Sales, Here's Why NetApp Stock Has Underperformed The S&P

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock price gained 16% from $60 in late 2018 to almost $70 currently, primarily due to a steady rise in its revenues. Additionally, over this period, the company also witnessed a strong rise in its revenue per share, driven by a drop in its outstanding share count. Despite this, due to a drop in the P/S multiple, the company’s stock largely underperformed the S&P 500, which grew more than 55% during this period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why NetApp Stock Moved: NTAP Stock Has Gained 16% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) NetApp’s Total Revenue has risen 9% from $5.9 billion in FY 2018 to $6.5 billion currently

NetApp’s total revenue initially fell from $5.9 billion in FY ’18 to as low as $5.4 billion in FY ’20, before recovering to $6.3 billion by FY ’22 (NTAP’s fiscal year ends in April), and currently stands even higher at $6.5 billion.

As of FY ’22, NetApp derives its sales almost equally from its two segments, products (52%) and services (48%).

Most of the sales growth since FY ’19 has been driven by a rise in sales from the services segment, demand for which continues to grow steadily even now.

For details about NetApp revenues and comparison to peers, see NetApp (NTAP) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 29% from $22.60 in FY 2018 to $29.25 currently

NetApp revenue rose from $5.9 billion in FY ’18 to $6.5 billion currently, while its outstanding share count dropped from 261.9 million in FY ’18 to 220.6 million currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen steadily from $22.60 in FY ’18 to $29.25 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for NetApp rose from 2.6x in 2018 to 3.6x by 2021 end, and currently stands at 2.4x, still lower than its 2018 level

NetApp’s P/S multiple jumped to 3.6x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding continued demand growth for its products and stronger demand for its services.

However, due to the current increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 2.4x.

For additional details about the company’s stock returns and comparison to peers, see NetApp (NTAP) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Oct 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] NTAP Return 12% -25% 97% S&P 500 Return 8% -19% 73% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 6% -22% 209%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 10/31/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

