Despite a Challenging Environment, Nasdaq’s European Markets See Steady Growth with New Listings, Celebrate New Green Initiatives

The first half of 2022 has been volatile for global markets, with rising inflation and supply chain woes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Despite this challenging market environment, Nasdaq’s European markets experienced steady growth, celebrating new achievements in its First North Growth Market and welcoming new listings to its exchanges and more companies to its Green Designations program.

During the first two quarters of the year, Nasdaq’s European Markets welcomed 46 new listings in the Nordics, which raised EUR 586.7 million, and 108 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the U.S., raising a total of $12 billion.

“Despite a slower start to the year, there’s a healthy pipeline of companies across all sectors that are waiting for their opportunity to IPO in the next 12 months,” said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. “Nasdaq is the exchange of choice for companies transitioning to public because of our support through the IPO process and our commitment to helping them navigate the markets as public companies through our life-cycle solutions.”

Notably, in June 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm welcomed U.S. companies on the exchange for the first time, widening access to public investment for companies. Companies that choose to list with Nasdaq Swedish Markets join with the highest annualized return for investors of any market for the past 40 years and may dual list on the U.S. exchange.

One of the keys to Nasdaq Stockholm’s success is the courtship and advancement of small-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In the past six months, Nasdaq Stockholm saw six of these SMEs switch from our First North Growth Market into the Main Market, joining over 100 companies who have made the migration over the course of 10 years. The companies include Mangold, Penneo, OX2, Remedy Entertainment, VEF and Emilshus.

Additionally, five new Green Designations companies have joined Nasdaq’s Green Designations program this year, totaling eight companies since the launch in 2021. With investors putting billions in environmental social and governance (ESG), a platform to connect green companies with eager investors was necessary to keep up with the global trend, according to Head of European Listings, Adam Kostyal.

Advancing our Green Designations initiative, Nasdaq welcomed its first Green IPO this year. In February, re-fashion company, Rebelle, went public, successfully passing Nasdaq’s strict Green Designations criteria, including proving that 50% of Rebelle’s revenue derives from green activities.

Meanwhile, Lamor, the first Finnish company to be admitted into Nasdaq’s Green Equity Designation, experienced a 556.3% increase in revenue in the first quarter.

As the markets continue to be tested by inflation, war and other forces, Nasdaq’s European markets continue strategizing ways to spur development.