DESPEGARM Earnings Preview: Recent $DESP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DESPEGARM ($DESP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $216,650,376 and earnings of $0.33 per share.
DESPEGARM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of DESPEGARM stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,600,236 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,054,543
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. removed 2,099,156 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,408,753
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,931,033 shares (+428.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,172,385
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC added 1,837,158 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,365,291
- PREVATT CAPITAL LTD added 1,420,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,335,000
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,259,239 shares (-61.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,240,350
- CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD. removed 1,185,148 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,695,835
