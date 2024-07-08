Is Despegar.com (DESP) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Despegar.com (DESP) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Despegar.com is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 135 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Despegar.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DESP's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, DESP has returned 37.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 3.2%. As we can see, Despegar.com is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is SkyWest (SKYW). The stock has returned 57% year-to-date.

In SkyWest's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Despegar.com belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #222 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.9% so far this year, so DESP is performing better in this area.

SkyWest, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 31-stock industry is ranked #94. The industry has moved +10.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Despegar.com and SkyWest. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

