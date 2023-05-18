News & Insights

Markets
DESP

Despegar.com Posts Narrower Loss In Q1, Revenues Up 41%; Reaffirms Annual Guidance

May 18, 2023 — 06:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) posted a first quarter loss to company of $0.7 million compared to a loss of $30.9 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.10 compared to a loss of $0.50. Adjusted EBITDA increased 154% to $17.3 million.

First quarter revenue was $158.7 million, up 41%. Gross bookings were $1.1 billion, up 44%. ASPs increased 36%, while transactions increased 5% from prior year.

The company reaffirmed its 2023 annual guidance of: revenue in a range of $640 million to $700 million; and adjusted EBITDA of $80 million to $100 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DESP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.