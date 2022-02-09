Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) shareholders have endured a 29% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. Truth be told the share price declined 29% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Despegar.com made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last three years, Despegar.com's revenue dropped 41% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. On the face of it we'd posit the share price fall of 9% compound, over three years is well justified by the fundamental deterioration. The key question now is whether the company has the capacity to fund itself to profitability, without more cash. The company will need to return to revenue growth as quickly as possible, if it wants to see some enthusiasm from investors.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DESP Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Despegar.com shareholders have received a TSR of 1.1%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 5.3%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 9% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Despegar.com you should know about.

