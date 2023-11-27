Despegar.com (DESP) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 11.02

The average one-year price target for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) has been revised to 11.02 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 10.40 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.17% from the latest reported closing price of 8.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Despegar.com. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESP is 0.74%, an increase of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.80% to 43,903K shares. The put/call ratio of DESP is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,542K shares representing 6.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 47.26% over the last quarter.

Moerus Capital Management holds 4,307K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,567K shares, representing a decrease of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 9.36% over the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte holds 3,686K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares, representing a decrease of 10.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 3,624K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,560K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 53.00% over the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 3,622K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,713K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Despegar.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

