Despegar.com (DESP) Price Target Increased by 17.65% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 17.65% from the prior estimate of 8.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.98% from the latest reported closing price of 7.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in Despegar.com. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESP is 0.74%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.42% to 43,267K shares. The put/call ratio of DESP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,584K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 115.81% over the last quarter.

Moerus Capital Management holds 4,567K shares representing 6.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte holds 4,056K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ancient Art holds 3,713K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 3,560K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,336K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESP by 193.36% over the last quarter.

Despegar.com Background Information



Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers.

