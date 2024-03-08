Despegar.com (DESP) Moves 9.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Despegar.com (DESP) shares soared 9.1% in the last trading session to close at $9.46. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of this Latin American travel technology company have been performing well lately. Shares have gained 12.8% over the past month. Recently, DESP launched SOFIA , the region’s first Generative AI Travel Assistant. The company aims to revolutionize the travel market through this launch.

This online travel company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +150%. Revenues are expected to be $190.32 million, up 30.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Despegar.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on DESP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Despegar.com is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Schneider National (SNDR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.1% higher at $23.16. SNDR has returned -6.1% in the past month.

For Schneider National , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -9.6% over the past month to $0.16. This represents a change of -70.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Schneider National currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

