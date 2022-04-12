Despegar.com approaches pre-pandemic operations levels in Brazil, seeks acquisitions

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - The Brazilian operations of Argentina's travel firm Despegar.com DESP.N, which operates in Brazil as Decolar, are returning to pre-COVID levels, while it plans to make more acquisitions in the country to diversify its revenues, said its Chief Financial Officer Alberto Lopez Gaffney.

"In domestic travel in Brazil we are right now at 90% of the pace of the beginning of 2020 and should reach 100% by the year's end," Gaffney told Reuters.

The Argentina-based group, which says it is Latin America's largest online tourism platform, has been increasing bets on the Brazilian market which accounts for 1/3 of its revenues, as rising airfare prices and an uneven easing of social isolation measures around the world have led tourists to seek destinations closer to home.

The company expects to return to positive cash generation by the end of the year following several quarters of cash burn. In the last quarter of 2021, Despegar managed to stop its cash bleeding, supported by 134% revenue growth year-on-year.

To speed up the recovery, Despegar has made some acquisitions as it keeps betting on services such as ticket selling, travel insurance and car rentals.

In August, Despegar bought online payment solutions company Koin. Last month, it reached a deal for the acquisition of a 51% stake of Stays, a software for booking vacation rentals which has a portfolio of 17,000 properties from Airbnb, Booking, and Expedia.

"And there will certainly be non-organic expansion movements this year," said Gaffney.

The company's revenue diversification helps to offset the more prolonged weakness in segments that should take longer to recover, such as international travel and cruise ships.

"The cruise industry should be the last segment to fully recover, but we expect any negative impacts going forward to be increasingly smaller."

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese)

