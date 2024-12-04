Desoto Resources Secures Approval for 2025 Drilling Plans

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

Desoto Resources Ltd. has received environmental approval for drilling at its Spectrum REE-Au-Cu Project, with a 20-hole program set to begin in the first half of 2025. The company has identified high-priority drill targets, including Vesper and Quantum, and has secured $68,000 in co-funding from the Northern Territory to support the exploration. This development signifies a promising step forward in exploring the underexplored Fenton Shear Zone, potentially revealing significant mineral deposits.

