DeSoto Resources Pauses Trading for Strategic Acquisition News

DeSoto Resources Ltd (ASX: DES) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a strategic acquisition, expected by November 25, 2024. This halt is likely to stir interest among investors keen on updates that could impact the company’s stock value. Market participants will be watching closely as the details of the acquisition come to light.

