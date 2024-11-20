News & Insights

Stocks

DeSoto Resources Pauses Trading for Strategic Acquisition News

November 20, 2024 — 06:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DeSoto Resources Ltd (ASX: DES) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement about a strategic acquisition, expected by November 25, 2024. This halt is likely to stir interest among investors keen on updates that could impact the company’s stock value. Market participants will be watching closely as the details of the acquisition come to light.

For further insights into AU:DES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.