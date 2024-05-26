DeSoto Resources Awaits Strategic Acquisition News

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

DeSoto Resources Ltd. has requested an immediate trading halt on its securities, pending a forthcoming announcement about a strategic acquisition. The halt, which was granted by the Australian Securities Exchange, will be in effect until either the announcement is made public or the start of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024.

