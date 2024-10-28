DeSoto Resources Advances Exploration and Targets New Opportunities

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

DeSoto Resources Limited has made significant strides in its 2024 exploration activities in the Northern Territory, completing extensive geophysical surveys at the Spectrum and Fenton Projects. These surveys have identified promising targets for copper-gold mineralization, with drilling applications submitted and awaiting approval. The company is also pioneering the new permitting process in the region and continues to evaluate global manganese opportunities.

