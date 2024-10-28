News & Insights

Stocks

DeSoto Resources Advances Exploration and Targets New Opportunities

October 28, 2024 — 06:49 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Desoto Resources Ltd. (AU:DES) has released an update.

DeSoto Resources Limited has made significant strides in its 2024 exploration activities in the Northern Territory, completing extensive geophysical surveys at the Spectrum and Fenton Projects. These surveys have identified promising targets for copper-gold mineralization, with drilling applications submitted and awaiting approval. The company is also pioneering the new permitting process in the region and continues to evaluate global manganese opportunities.

For further insights into AU:DES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.