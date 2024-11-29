Deson Development Announces Change in Share Registrar

Deson Development International Holdings Limited (HK:0262) has released an update.

Deson Development International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. Shareholders are advised to lodge share transfer applications with the new registrar from this date onwards. This strategic move is aimed at streamlining their share registration process as they continue to adapt and grow in the financial market.

