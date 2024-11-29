News & Insights

Stocks

Deson Development Announces Change in Share Registrar

November 29, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Deson Development International Holdings Limited (HK:0262) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Deson Development International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. Shareholders are advised to lodge share transfer applications with the new registrar from this date onwards. This strategic move is aimed at streamlining their share registration process as they continue to adapt and grow in the financial market.

For further insights into HK:0262 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.