Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia (BSP:DESK3) Price Target Increased by 7.60% to 18.56

The average one-year price target for Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia (BSP:DESK3) has been revised to 18.56 / share. This is an increase of 7.60% from the prior estimate of 17.25 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.70 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.26% from the latest reported closing price of 16.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 62.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESK3 is 0.00%, an increase of 133.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 140.51% to 133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 66.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESK3 by 376.45% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 65.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESK3 by 358.54% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DAADX - Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 37.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DESK3 by 151.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.