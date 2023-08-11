Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia (BSP:DESK3) Price Target Increased by 6.29% to 15.04

The average one-year price target for Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia (BSP:DESK3) has been revised to 15.04 / share. This is an increase of 6.29% from the prior estimate of 14.15 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.79 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.92% from the latest reported closing price of 13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESK3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.11% to 58K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.