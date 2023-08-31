Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia (BSP:DESK3) Price Target Increased by 14.78% to 17.26

The average one-year price target for Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia (BSP:DESK3) has been revised to 17.26 / share. This is an increase of 14.78% from the prior estimate of 15.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.80 to a high of 23.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.08% from the latest reported closing price of 15.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Desktop - Sigmanet Comunicacao Multimidia. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DESK3 is 0.00%, an increase of 37.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 154.86% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

