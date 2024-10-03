News & Insights

Desktop Metal Stockholders Okay Nano Dimension-Desktop Metal Merger

(RTTNews) - Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) and Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) announced Thursday that, at a special meeting, Desktop Metal stockholders approved the merger agreement pursuant to which Desktop Metal would be acquired by Nano Dimension.

Of approximately 33 million outstanding shares of Desktop Metal, 60% were voted in favor of the approval of the merger agreement between Desktop Metal and Nano Dimension. Out of the total shares participating in the vote, greater than 96% of votes were cast in favor of the merger.

Desktop Metal stockholder approval completes a critical requirement in the process of closing the transaction. While there are still some required regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024.

