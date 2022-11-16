Desktop Metal Earnings: Guidance Cuts and Liquidity Concerns

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) stock dropped nearly 12% last Thursday, following the 3D printing company's release of its third-quarter report. The market was up big that day, with the S&P 500 index rocketing 5.5%. So, it's possible shares would have been walloped even harder had the market not had such a great day.

While Desktop Metal shares have since gained back their lost ground, the post-earnings-release decline still reflects that investors did not like the company's report. Indeed, it was a disappointing report. Specifically, third-quarter revenue and earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, management substantially lowered its full-year guidance for both the top line and a key profitability metric, and the company's cash-burn rate continued at a fast pace relative to its cash position.

Desktop Metal's key numbers

Metric Q3 2021 Q3 2022 Change* Revenue $25.4 million $47.1 million 85% GAAP operating income ($63.6 million) ($57.8 million) Loss narrowed 9% Adjusted operating income ($28.2 million) ($32.1 million) Loss widened 14% GAAP net income ($66.9 million) ($60.8 million) Loss narrowed 9% Adjusted net income ($27.3 million) ($33.1 million) Loss widened 21% GAAP earnings per share (EPS) ($0.26) ($0.19) Loss narrowed 27% Adjusted EPS ($0.10) ($0.10) Flat

Revenue growth was not entirely organic (which excludes contributions from acquisitions made within the last year). But management doesn't disclose organic revenue growth on a quarterly basis, so investors can't know how much of a boost acquisitions provided to year-over-year growth.

Sequentially, revenue declined 18%, as the company generated revenue of $57.7 million in the second quarter.

Wall Street was looking for an adjusted loss per share of $0.08 on revenue of about $60 million. So Desktop missed both expectations, with the top-line miss a large one.

The third quarter's GAAP gross margin was negative 0.7% and its adjusted gross margin was 19.9%. These are weak results, and are down from 14.6% and 26.7%, respectively, in the second quarter.

Liquidity remains a concern

The company used $39.7 million running its operations during the third quarter. It ended the period with $217.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Assuming the company doesn't spend any money on growth initiatives (which seems unlikely), its cash would last about five and a half quarters at the current operating cash-burn rate.

P-50 status

The P-50, which launched in early 2022 after years of delays, is the company's flagship 3D printing system for mass production of end-use metal parts.

In February, the company issued a press release saying that the first system had shipped and that the recipient was Stanley Black & Decker. However, it's not clear whether this was an actual sale.

In the earnings release, Desktop said that it's "actively engaged with some of the largest companies in the world on Production System P-50 while remaining steadfast in building a pipeline for this platform."

The lack of P-50 sales could be due entirely or partly to the challenging macroeconomic environment, as many companies are putting off spending decisions on bigger-ticket items. That said, there remains a question mark surrounding this system's ability to gain traction in the market.

2022 guidance lowered

Management issued guidance for the fourth quarter and substantially lowered its full-year outlook. For 2022 (at the midpoints of the guidance ranges), it pared back its prior revenue guidance by $55 million and widened its expected adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) loss by $30 million.

Metric Q4 2022 Guidance Prior Full-Year 2022 Guidance Current Full-Year 2022 Guidance Full-Year 2022 Projected Change YOY Revenue $51 million to $62 million $260 million $200 million to $210 million [$205 million midpoint] 78% to 87%* Adjusted EBITDA ($26 million) to ($20 million) ($90 million) ($123 million) to ($117 million) [($120 million) midpoint] Loss projected to widen 28% to 22%**

Long-term investors should avoid this stock

Long-term investors should continue to avoid Desktop Metal stock. "Penny stocks" (those with share prices less than $5) are highly risky and volatile. They are best left to short-term traders.

Moreover, Desktop's liquidity remains a concern. Many companies are already being cautious with their spending. So, if the economy worsens or uncertainty persists for some time, Desktop's liquidity situation could become more worrisome.

