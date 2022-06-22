Deskins Candies Containing Jiff Peanut Butter Recalled

(RTTNews) - Bluefield, West Virginia -based Deskins Candies is recalling select candies that contains the recently recalled JIF peanut butter from ingredient supplier J. M. Smucker Co. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall was due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

The recall involves 16 oz products in clear plastic clamshells, such as Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge, Peanut Butter No-Bake, Peanut Butter Pinwheel, and Chocolate No-Bake.

Peanut butter Fudge is with UPC 7 33980 12311 7 and expiration date 6/26, while Peanut butter No Bakes is with UPC 7 33980 12331 7, expiration date 6/21; Peanut butter Pinwheel is with UPC 7 33980 12314 7, expiration date 6/16; and Chocolate No Bakes is with UPC 7 33980 12334 7, expiration date 6/26.

The products were distributed in Merchants Distributor Inc Hickory, North Carolina; Kroger Salem, Virginia; Grants Supermarket West Virginia and Virginia; and Goodsons Supermarket West Virginia.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. The food-born illness' symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps.

Infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

However, there have been no confirmed cases of Salmonella related to the recalled products to date.

Deskins Candies has ceased and destroyed all products containing the Jiff peanut butter items under recall.

Consumers who have purchased Deskins Candies are urged to return products to place of purchase for full refund or dispose of the products.

Many other companies, who used JIF peanut butter as ingredient, also recalled their products recently. Taharka Brothers Ice Cream called back its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. In late May, Country Fresh, Taher, Inc., Garden Cut, LLC, Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc., and Coblentz Chocolate Co. have recalled various products made with the Jif peanut butter.

Cargill, Inc., a privately held food company, also called back certain chocolate products containing recalled Jif peanut butter.

