DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Wesdome Gold Mines (WDOFF)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.80% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wesdome Gold Mines is $12.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.88 to a high of $16.06. The average price target represents an increase of 57.80% from its latest reported closing price of $7.96 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wesdome Gold Mines is 480MM, a decrease of 14.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 68 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesdome Gold Mines. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDOFF is 0.66%, an increase of 7.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 33,660K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,282K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,850K shares , representing a decrease of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDOFF by 6.33% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 4,949K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares , representing a decrease of 11.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDOFF by 8.28% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3,065K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 2,983K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,623K shares , representing an increase of 12.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDOFF by 37.51% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,522K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.