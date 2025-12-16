DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Tourmaline Oil (TRMLF)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.35% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tourmaline Oil is $52.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.78 to a high of $63.72. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from its latest reported closing price of $48.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tourmaline Oil is 12,524MM, an increase of 185.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 453 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tourmaline Oil. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMLF is 0.29%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 106,482K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 8,797K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,326K shares , representing a decrease of 28.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMLF by 28.73% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,034K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,676K shares , representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMLF by 2.79% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 6,331K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares , representing a decrease of 8.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMLF by 11.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,138K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,972K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMLF by 7.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,465K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,661K shares , representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMLF by 4.31% over the last quarter.

