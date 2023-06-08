DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Saputo (TSX:SAP)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Saputo (TSX:SAP) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 126 funds or institutions reporting positions in Saputo. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAP is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.60% to 13,531K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,185K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,218K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,986K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 12.45% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,849K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 2.45% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 792K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 4.76% over the last quarter.

EWC - iShares MSCI Canada ETF holds 532K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAP by 11.35% over the last quarter.

