DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.75% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Peyto Exploration & Development is $16.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.38 to a high of $18.80. The average price target represents an increase of 47.75% from its latest reported closing price of $11.17 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Peyto Exploration & Development is 1,345MM, an increase of 33.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peyto Exploration & Development. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEYUF is 0.23%, an increase of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 17,278K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 3,073K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,843K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 4.42% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,741K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,359K shares , representing an increase of 13.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 12.91% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,727K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,875K shares , representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 0.84% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,048K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 957K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares , representing a decrease of 17.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEYUF by 24.63% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.