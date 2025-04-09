DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Lassonde Industries (TSX:LAS.A)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Lassonde Industries (TSX:LAS.A) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.19% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lassonde Industries is $245.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $225.23 to a high of $267.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.19% from its latest reported closing price of $192.67 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.55.

Lassonde Industries Maintains 2.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.08%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lassonde Industries. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAS.A is 0.22%, an increase of 1.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 311K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 251K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BISAX - BRANDES INTERNATIONAL SMALL CAP EQUITY FUND holds 52K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAS.A by 5.23% over the last quarter.

FSLCX - Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds 39K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PVCMX - Palm Valley Capital Fund Investor Class holds 36K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing a decrease of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAS.A by 4.52% over the last quarter.

