DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Enerplus (TSX:ERF)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Enerplus (TSX:ERF) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 303 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enerplus. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERF is 0.30%, an increase of 5.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.69% to 120,092K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 9,042K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,008K shares, representing an increase of 11.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 28.13% over the last quarter.

Key Group Holdings holds 8,816K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,792K shares, representing a decrease of 22.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Ninepoint Partners holds 8,000K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 7,691K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,056K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares, representing a decrease of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERF by 0.16% over the last quarter.

