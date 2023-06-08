DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Dollarama (TSX:DOL)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Dollarama (TSX:DOL) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 234 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dollarama. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOL is 0.40%, a decrease of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.61% to 35,892K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,010K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,586K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 16.40% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 2,932K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,032K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 8.63% over the last quarter.

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,189K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing a decrease of 13.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 9.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,088K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOL by 4.63% over the last quarter.

