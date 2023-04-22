DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Crew Energy (TSX:CR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Crew Energy (TSX:CR) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crew Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 8,469K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,329K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,392K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 34.16% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,280K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 480K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing a decrease of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 38.78% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 418K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares, representing an increase of 28.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Kahn Brothers Group holds 283K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 67.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 190.49% over the last quarter.

