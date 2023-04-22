DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cogeco Communications. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCA is 0.35%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.26% to 2,435K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEQUX - PUTNAM GLOBAL EQUITY FUND Shares holds 480K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCA by 19.52% over the last quarter.

FEQTX - Fidelity Equity Dividend Income Fund holds 403K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PNVAX - Putnam International Capital Opportunities Fund Shares holds 147K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCA by 0.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 131K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCA by 17.08% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 118K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.