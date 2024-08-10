DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Boyd Group Services (BYDGF)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2024, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Boyd Group Services (OTCPK:BYDGF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.62% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Boyd Group Services is $220.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.09 to a high of $265.62. The average price target represents an increase of 30.62% from its latest reported closing price of $168.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Boyd Group Services is 3,118MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boyd Group Services. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BYDGF is 0.21%, an increase of 20.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 1,978K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 383K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 294K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDGF by 15.55% over the last quarter.

JSIVX - Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Class L holds 193K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 176K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares , representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDGF by 3.68% over the last quarter.

MNDAX - MFS New Discovery Fund A holds 136K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 15.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BYDGF by 10.04% over the last quarter.

