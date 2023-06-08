DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,108K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares, representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 38.85% over the last quarter.

JETS - U.S. Global Jets ETF holds 769K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing a decrease of 49.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 642K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 31.81% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 459K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBD.B by 56.89% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 360K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

