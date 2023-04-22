DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Athabasca Oil. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATH is 0.06%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.11% to 11,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,993K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,177K shares, representing a decrease of 9.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATH by 9.64% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,945K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,655K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 12.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATH by 9.18% over the last quarter.

IXUS - iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF holds 716K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 667K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATH by 5.14% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 691K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares, representing an increase of 16.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATH by 3.47% over the last quarter.

