DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities - Corporate Bond (AQNB)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Algonquin Power & Utilities - Corporate Bond (NYSE:AQNB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.54% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities - Corporate Bond is $22.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.48 to a high of $28.19. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.54% from its latest reported closing price of $25.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities - Corporate Bond is 4,025MM, an increase of 68.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQNB is 0.59%, an increase of 5.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.84% to 6,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,108K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 5.75% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 855K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPXAX - Cohen & Steers Low Duration Preferred & Income Fund,Inc. holds 587K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 10.51% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 555K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing a decrease of 23.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 21.75% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 429K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 481K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQNB by 7.95% over the last quarter.

