DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.87% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities is $5.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $6.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.87% from its latest reported closing price of $5.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Algonquin Power & Utilities is 4,025MM, an increase of 68.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AQN is 0.20%, an increase of 12.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 567,975K shares. The put/call ratio of AQN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Starboard Value holds 63,489K shares representing 8.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 61,653K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,764K shares , representing an increase of 7.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 0.70% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 49,923K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,538K shares , representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 51.23% over the last quarter.

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 41,861K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 29,379K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,549K shares , representing an increase of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AQN by 9.12% over the last quarter.

