DESJARDINS SECURITIES Upgrades Aecon Group (TSX:ARE)

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Aecon Group (TSX:ARE) from Hold to Buy .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecon Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARE is 0.06%, an increase of 0.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 7,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 3,169K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,223K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 4.99% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,135K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 741K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 3.76% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 453K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARE by 12.12% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 350K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.