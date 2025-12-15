DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains WSP Global (WSPOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for WSP Global is $233.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $216.47 to a high of $263.43. The average price target represents an increase of 52.00% from its latest reported closing price of $153.52 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for WSP Global is 11,021MM, a decrease of 39.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSP Global. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSPOF is 0.27%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 7,727K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,883K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,768K shares , representing an increase of 6.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 15.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,172K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,096K shares , representing an increase of 6.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 13.50% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 453K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares , representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 8.40% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 433K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares , representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 11.54% over the last quarter.

FSCJX - Fidelity SAI Canada Equity Index Fund holds 432K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares , representing an increase of 26.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSPOF by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.