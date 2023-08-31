DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains WSP Global (TSX:WSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 28, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of WSP Global (TSX:WSP) with a Buy recommendation.

WSP Global Maintains 0.79% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSP Global. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSP is 0.17%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.14% to 5,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,555K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 1.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 929K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 442K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 2.65% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 420K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 406K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 6.75% over the last quarter.

EWC - iShares MSCI Canada ETF holds 226K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 16.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 2.85% over the last quarter.

