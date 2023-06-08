DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains WSP Global (TSX:WSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 5, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of WSP Global (TSX:WSP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 124 funds or institutions reporting positions in WSP Global. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSP is 0.17%, an increase of 11.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.95% to 6,109K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,630K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,563K shares, representing an increase of 4.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 899K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 0.18% over the last quarter.

Canoe Financial holds 493K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 465K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 425K shares, representing an increase of 8.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 6.30% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 406K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing an increase of 5.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSP by 0.77% over the last quarter.

