DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitecap Resources. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCP is 0.46%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 62,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 7,464K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares, representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 52.23% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 6,671K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 20.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,650K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 19.22% over the last quarter.

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 4,136K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 8.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 10.35% over the last quarter.

