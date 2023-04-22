News & Insights

Stocks

DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) Buy Recommendation

April 22, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Whitecap Resources (TSX:WCP) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whitecap Resources. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCP is 0.46%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 62,574K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:WCP / Whitecap Resources Inc Shares Held by Institutions

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 7,464K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares, representing an increase of 23.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 52.23% over the last quarter.

Columbia Funds Variable Series Trust II - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Overseas Core Fund Class 3 holds 6,671K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,085K shares, representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 20.65% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,650K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,501K shares, representing a decrease of 12.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 19.22% over the last quarter.

ANONX - Small Cap Growth Fund I Class holds 4,136K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares, representing a decrease of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 8.37% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,877K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,962K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCP by 10.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.