DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vermilion Energy. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VET is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 53,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ninepoint Partners holds 6,000K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 66.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 153.87% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 2,462K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VET by 45.06% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,989K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares, representing an increase of 44.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 15.14% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,946K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VET by 72.95% over the last quarter.

