DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Troilus Mining (CHXMF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Troilus Mining (OTCPK:CHXMF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 659.14% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Troilus Mining is $2.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.46 to a high of $2.78. The average price target represents an increase of 659.14% from its latest reported closing price of $0.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Troilus Mining is 509MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Troilus Mining. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHXMF is 0.51%, an increase of 4.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 41.68% to 21,098K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 15,129K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company.

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 2,773K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 1,625K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,500K shares , representing a decrease of 915.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHXMF by 90.15% over the last quarter.

VanEck VIP Trust - VanEck VIP Global Gold Fund Class S holds 1,570K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 95.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHXMF by 3,769.82% over the last quarter.

