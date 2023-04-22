DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tourmaline Oil. This is an increase of 75 owner(s) or 8.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOU is 0.26%, a decrease of 10.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.37% to 1,260,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 244,177K shares representing 72.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204,077K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 34.49% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 164,757K shares representing 48.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,384K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 28.78% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 91,928K shares representing 27.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,385K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 23.00% over the last quarter.

Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C. holds 69,855K shares representing 20.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,158K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 21.33% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 63,085K shares representing 18.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101,834K shares, representing a decrease of 61.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOU by 63.62% over the last quarter.

