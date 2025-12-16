DESJARDINS SECURITIES Maintains Topaz Energy (TPZEF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, DESJARDINS SECURITIES maintained coverage of Topaz Energy (OTCPK:TPZEF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Topaz Energy is $23.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.95 to a high of $26.28. The average price target represents an increase of 37.50% from its latest reported closing price of $16.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Topaz Energy is 200MM, a decrease of 39.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topaz Energy. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPZEF is 0.10%, an increase of 11.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.83% to 5,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,608K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares , representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZEF by 26.80% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,004K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares , representing an increase of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZEF by 12.86% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 677K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 631K shares , representing an increase of 6.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZEF by 7.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 468K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 378K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPZEF by 20.28% over the last quarter.

